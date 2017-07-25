Man robs Newport News hotel at gunpoint

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for the suspect in an early Tuesday morning robbery at a Newport News hotel.

At 5:37 a.m., officers were called to the Quality Inn at 945 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard for a reported robbery. A clerk told police she was robbed at gunpoint.

Police say a man entered the hotel, showed a gun and demanded cash. The clerk complied and opened the register. The suspect took cash and walked out of the hotel, heading toward Traverse Drive.

The suspect is described by police as a black male, about 40-years-old, between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall, with close-cut hair and a light beard. He was last seen wearing a blue short-sleeve shirt with white stripes, blue jeans, white shoes and a blue and white bandana over his face. The suspect was armed with a silver semi-automatic handgun.

If you know anything about this robbery, call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.