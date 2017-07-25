Man found competent to stand trial for 2008 Norfolk murder

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man accused of murdering a woman in Norfolk nearly 10 years ago has been found competent to stand trial.

Michael Ryan Brown is accused of killing Angela Lechlitner. Her body was discovered Jan. 19, 2008 at her home in the 2400 block of Shafer Street in Norfolk.

Brown is charged with capital murder, abduction, object sexual penetration and malicious wounding.

In April, the court determined Brown wasn’t competent to stand trial. He was taken to a hospital.

The Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney said Tuesday that Brown has been found competent to stand trial. His trial is now set for Oct. 18.

Stay with WAVY.com for continuing coverage of this developing story.