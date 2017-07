PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today’s audience was from the Hurrah Players, and they were here to tell us about their production of the timeless tale “Grease.”

This timeless story of falling in love and trying to fit in comes to the Roper Performing Arts Center for one weekend only!

Hurrah Players present “Grease”

July 28th – July 29th

TCC Roper Performing Arts Center

340 Granby Street

Norfolk, VA 23510

For tickets or information, call 757-627-5437, or visit HurrahPlayers.com.