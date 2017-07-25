Hampton Roads Regional Jail inmate dies at Maryview Hospital

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man who was taken to Hampton Roads Regional Jail in June was taken Maryview Hospital, and died this morning.

Spokesperson Linda Bryant said in a news release Tuesday 56-year-old Frederick Mitchell arrived at the jail June 15 after being sentenced for an intent to distribute a Schedule I/II drug charge.

Shortly after arriving, Mitchell was placed in medical housing because the seriousness and “acuity” of his medical conditions.

Bryant said he was taken to Maryview Hospital the morning of July 24, after his condition declined. Mitchell passed away this morning surrounded by members of his family.

