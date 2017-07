HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A house fire in Hampton displaced two adults and four children Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to the 100 block of Prince George Drive at 6:25 p.m.

The fire has since been marked under control.

One resident suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene.

The Red Cross is helping the displaced family of six.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.