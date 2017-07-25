Fans guide to Redskins Training Camp

Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden signs autographs for fans after the morning walk through at the Washington Redskins NFL football teams training camp in Richmond, Va., Saturday, July 30, 2016. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

(WAVY) – It’s almost that time of the year again—football season. The Washington Redskins will begin their training camp on July 27 and run through August 13.

The camp is free and open to the public during specific dates and times. It will be held at Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond, Va.

New to the camp this year, all attendees are required to have a free ticket/fan pass to receive access. Fans can visit www.redskins.com/fanpass to obtain their e-ticket for entry.

Bleachers are not on-site so it is recommended for fans to bring lawn chairs or blankets to use while watching the practices.

In between practice sessions, fans will have the chance to meet Redskins alumni and cheerleaders, as well as take part in family-friendly activities and purchase merchandise at the Redskins Team Store retail tent.

A special kickoff event will be held at The Veil Brewing Company on July 26 from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

 

2017 Redskins Training Camp Schedule

DATE
 CAMP
OPENS		 MORNING WALKTHROUGH AFTERNOON PRACTICE CAMP
CLOSES
Thursday, July 27
 9:30 a.m. 10:35 – 11:35 a.m. 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m.
Friday, July 28
 9:30 a.m. 10:35 – 11:35 a.m. 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, July 29 9:30 a.m. 10:35 – 11:35 a.m. 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m.
Military Appreciation Day
Sunday, July 30
 CAMP CLOSED
Monday, July 31 9:30 a.m. 10:35 – 11:35 a.m. 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday, August 1
 9:30 a.m. 10:35 – 11:35 a.m. 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday, August 2
 9:30 a.m. 10:35 – 11:35 a.m. 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.
Special Teams Practice		 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, August 3
 9:30 a.m. 10:35 – 11:35 a.m. 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m.
Friday, August 4
 CAMP CLOSED
Saturday, August 5 12:30 p.m. 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. 3:30 p.m.
Fan Appreciation Day
Sunday, August 6
 9:30 a.m. 10:35 – 11:35 a.m. 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m.
Monday, August 7
 9:30 a.m. 10:35 – 11:35 a.m. 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday, August 8
 12:30 p.m. 1:35 – 3:30 p.m. 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday, August 9
 CAMP CLOSED
Thursday, August 10
 CAMP CLOSED
Preseason Game 1: Washington Redskins at Baltimore Ravens
Kickoff at 7:30 p.m. EST
Friday, August 11
 CAMP CLOSED
Saturday, August 12
 11:30 a.m. 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. 3:30 p.m.
Sunday, August 13
 9:30 a.m. 10:35 – 11:35 a.m. 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m.

***DATES AND TIMES SUBJECT TO CHANGE***
***PRACTICE SESSIONS CAN BE CANCELLED WITHOUT NOTICE***