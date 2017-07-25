Deer on runway leads to plane crash at Franklin airport

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — A deer went onto the runaway at a Franklin-area airport Monday as a pilot was landing a plane — which led to a crash.

Virginia State Police say they were notified of the crash at Beverly Rose Municipal Airport around 2 p.m. Monday.

Police say the pilot of a single-engine plane steered onto the soft grass off the runway to avoid the deer, but the plane’s landing gear gave way.

This caused the nose to come into contact with the ground.

The FAA was alerted to the crash, but state police say the pilot was uninjured.