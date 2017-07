NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crews are on scene of a fire at Jesse’s Diner in Norfolk.

Firefighters were called to the 3300 block of Chesapeake Boulevard at 4:13 p.m.

Chopper 10 captured video of firefighters on the roof. Damage is visible on the building’s roof.

Dispatchers say Chesapeake Boulevard is blocked in both directions in the area.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.