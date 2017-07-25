Accident causes dump truck to hit tree in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A dump truck ended up in the front yard of a Norfolk home after an accident Tuesday.

Police say the truck was heading south on Hampton Boulevard at 11:29 a.m. when the crash happened.

According to police, a Jaguar was backing out from a residence onto Hampton Boulevard when the dump truck clipped it. The truck then drove into a yard and hit a tree.

The driver of the dump truck was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Jaguar was charged with failure to yield right of way.