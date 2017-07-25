4 shootings, 6 victims, 1 neighborhood, 0 arrests

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A large Winnebago is hard to miss driving down Church Street, parked in an empty lot between Young Terrace and Calvert Square.

It’s the Norfolk Police Department’s latest attempt to curb crime in an area plagued by violence.

“It’s terrible out here, it’s terrible,” said Sylvia Pierce, who moved out of Young Terrace after one year.

In the last four weeks, six people have been injured in four shootings, yet police say the public has been less than helpful in providing substantial information.

“One of the common denominators is the lack of information that is coming out of these incidents,” said Officer Daniel Hudson. “We need people to help us out, especially the victims.”

In April, police stepped up enforcement with more bike and foot patrols.

On July 21, they parked the mobile police unit in the neighborhood to further deter crime, according to Hudson.

Two days prior, police got called to a double shooting nearby on Nicholson Street involving a seven-year-old girl.

“I think it’s a good thing,” said Rolonda Cooke.

Demetrice Edwards, who has friends in Young Terrace, says the cops’ presence alone is not enough.

“I think it takes more of the people in the community, the police and other organizations to come together and work on a solution.”

On Monday, police say someone shot a man in the 800 block of St. Paul’s Boulevard, which is less than a half mile from where police parked the RV.

There have been 42 assaults reported in a one-mile radius, according to police records, not to mention stolen cars and vandalism.

Neighbors tell 10 On Your Side they are still hopeful Young Terrace will one day be a safe and vibrant community.

“There’s always somebody saying ‘rest in peace,’ but why can’t we just live in peace, especially for the kids?”

Some neighbors mentioned a lack of activities and opportunity for the youth during the summer. Earlier this month, 10 On Your Side told you about a new football league in Young Terrace that is free and open to kids citywide.

If you have information any of these incidents, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.