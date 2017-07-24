What’s next for the USS Gerald R. Ford?

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The USS Gerald R. Ford officially joined the U.S. Navy fleet on Saturday, but the ship still has a long way to go before its ready to serve overseas.

The earliest the Ford will be ready for a deployment is 2020, but it could be as late as 2022.

First, the ship’s brand new, state-of-the-art catapult and trap systems have to be tested. This testing is a big deal for two reasons: There haven’t been any Navy jets flown onto or off of the Ford and the Ford-class carrier has a totally revamped launch and recovery system.

The jets are now launched by an electromagnetic system — known as EMALs. This replaces the steam catapults used on other ships. Early testing of the new system in on the Ford in 2015 failed, which prompted harsh criticism from President Donald Trump and other lawmakers.

The Navy and engineers have since conducted a series of tests on the new system with sleds that weigh as much as a jet, but still haven’t tested anything with a live pilot or aircraft. Navy officials say that will be put to a real, live test some time in the near future.

It’s not clear if the Ford will undergo shock trials — tests in which the Navy detonates explosives near the ship to see how it responds.

Congress may choose to skip those tests, which would help get the Ford deployed sooner and fill in what some say is a gap in the U.S. military presence at sea. That testing could be pushed onto the next Ford-class carrier: The USS Abraham Lincoln.