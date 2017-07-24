Special Report: A Vet’s Vital Vote

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side investigates what’s standing between a local Army veteran and a breakthrough drug that could treat his deadly disease.

Don Crawley just found out this spring he has ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

ALS attacks a person’s ability to speak, swallow, walk and breathe. Crawley is already in a wheelchair, and is losing muscle function.

An ALS diagnosis typically means you have just a few years to live, but the FDA approved a new drug in May that doctors say will slow down the progression of the disease.

Before Crawley can get it from the VA in Richmond, a committee needs to approve it.

“Without the medicine, I’m pretty short term … I think the doctor said something like 3 years,” Crawley said. “Maybe the second year I’ll probably be on a ventilator, and then, well you know what happens after that.”

