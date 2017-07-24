Signs to be posted at inactive railroad crossings in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Twelve railroad crossings on Suffolk roads will soon have signage indicating that the train tracks are no longer in service.
In 2014, the Surface Transportation Board of the Federal Highway Administration granted a service discontinuation for the Norfolk, Franklin and Danville (NF&D) Railway in Suffolk, west of its crossing of Carolina Road. All of the crossings beginning at Turlington Road to the railway leaving Suffolk at its boundary with Isle of Wight County are affected.
Because of this, the railway company has removed gates, deactivated lights and bells and removed all train traffic from the rail line.
On Aug. 2, city crews will post signs that say “EXEMPT” at 12 crossings. This will allow vehicles like school buses to cross the tracks without having to stop.
The affected crossings include:
- Turlington Road
- Manning Road
- Manning Bridge Road
- Copeland Road
- Lummis Road
- Pioneer Road
- Longstreet Lane
- Dutch Road
- South Quay Road
- Brentwood Road
- Elwood Road
- Harvest Drive