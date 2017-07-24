Sailor pleads guilty to child porn charges

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A sailor charged with producing, possessing and filming child pornography pleaded guilty Monday.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Adam Hedden pleaded guilty to four charges.

Hedden was arrested on May 15, 2016, after investigators searched his apartment and seized several electronic devices.

Court documents said several videos were discovered, which showed a four-year-old girl performing sex acts and being sexually abused.

A spokesman for the U.S. Navy told WAVY.com that Hedden enlisted in 2012 and he’s been assigned to the USS George H.W. Bush since 2013. Police said Hedden had looked at the pictures and videos aboard the Bush.

Hedden was sentenced to one year and nine months behind bars.