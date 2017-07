VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police were searching for a hit-and-run suspect Monday in Virginia Beach, emergency dispatchers tell WAVY.com.

Dispatchers say a driver involved in an accident reportedly ran from the scene. A pursuit began around 9:51 p.m. at S. Rosemont Road and Kings Point Road.

A police helicopter was dispatched to help in the search.

It’s not clear if any arrests were made, but the search has ended, according to dispatchers.

Dispatchers say no injuries were reported.