Police: Child seriously injured after being hit by train in NC

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) — Police say a child was seriously injured after he was hit by a train Monday afternoon in New Bern, North Carolina.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. and involved a Norfolk Southern train, according to New Bern police.

The victim, who police say is between eight and 10-years-old, was rushed to the hospital as rescue crews tried to save a limb.

The George Street crossing is blocked by the stopped train. Department of Transportation and railroad investigators are responding to the scene.

Police say they expect the tracks to be blocked for more than an hour.