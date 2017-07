NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Monday in Norfolk, according to dispatchers.

Police and medics were called to Sewells Point Road and Larkin Street at 4:26 p.m.

The vehicle involved stayed on scene, according to dispatchers.

The pedestrian was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Dispatchers weren’t sure of that person’s condition.

