Passenger killed after SUV crashes on I-64 in JCC

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A passenger in a SUV was killed in a crash early Sunday morning in James City County, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash happened on Interstate 64 East, west of Camp Perry/Route 143.

The driver of a 2001 Ford Escape lost control, ran off the road and over-corrected, causing the SUV to overturn onto the passenger side and hit a tree.

The passenger, 21-year-old, Axel Gabriel Quintana Cruz, died at the scene. The driver was flown to MCV with life-threatening injuries.

Police say it is undetermined whether or not alcohol was a factor.