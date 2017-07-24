Norfolk prostitution sting may have caught pimp

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police set up a sting operation to catch a prostitute, but inside the room, investigators report they found evidence that someone else was pulling the strings.

Earlier this month, police arrested 28-year-old Donald Woodberry after a prostitute told police he was her pimp.

The Norfolk Police Department’s Vice Unit discovered several ads on an escort service website for a prostitute in the city on July 5. Police say officers used the ad to set up a sting operation at the Ramada Inn on Military Highway.

An undercover officer arranged to meet a prostitute in one of the rooms.

According to court paperwork, when the team arrived, they saw a man leaving the room with a child in a stroller. Police detained that man, who was identified as Woodberry, of Norfolk.

Officers went ahead with the sting and arrested the female prostitute. In the room, they found a man’s belongings and a child’s belongings. Officers also reported that the room was registered to Woodberry.

In the court paperwork an officer said they found three phones on Woodberry. When they searched one of the phones, investigators said they found it connected to a different escort advertisement for the same prostitute.

So what was his role? Officers detailed that in a search warrant: The female prostitute said she gives Woodberry money for the room from her earnings as a prostitute.

A vice unit detective explained that when going through the phones, they found a text message exchange between the woman and Donald Woodberry. In it, Woodberry explained how he is there for “her” protection and she is to text him when she is “done with her clients,” or he will come into the room for her.

According the documents, police found the same advertisement posted in several different Virginia cities since June, all with numbers that lead back to Woodberry’s phone.

Donald Woodberry faces numerous prostitution charges, including sex trafficking and pimping or pandering.

Woodberry is set to appear in court on Sept. 13. 10 On Your Side requested an interview with him, but he declined.

Police reported compared to this time last year, prostitution arrests are down more than a third.