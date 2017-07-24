Norfolk CA: 2016 police shooting of teen was ‘justifiable self-defense’

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney is not pursuing charges against an officer involved in a police-involved shooting last summer that injured a teenager.

On July 20, 2016, officers were called to Maltby Avenue for a report of a 15-year-old who had stabbed his mother and was threatening to burn down an apartment building. As police approached the apartments, the teen rushed out of a darkened door and charged at one of the officers with a knife in hand, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.

An officer told the teen to stop while backing away. The Commonwealth’s Attorney says as the teen moved closer to the officer with the knife — ignoring the verbal commands — the officer fired his service weapon.

The teen and his mother were treated at the scene before they were taken to the hospital.

Firefighters responded to extinguish a fire in the building.

Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Gregory D. Underwood said in a letter Monday no charges will be sought against the officer involved in the shooting because he acted in “justifiable self-defense.”

Underwood said in the letter that the teen was charged with malicious wounding, arson and threatening to bomb, burn or destroy. In court, the teen had several mental health evaluations done, which found him not competent to stand trial. Attempts to restore his competency were unsuccessful, according to Underwood. The court found the teen unrestorably incompetent and committed him to a juvenile psychiatric residential treatment program. The criminal charges against him remain pending.