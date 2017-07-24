Man shot, injured in Hampton over the weekend

HAMTPON, Va. (WAVY) — A man was injured in a shooting Saturday on King street in Hampton.

Hampton police say officers were called to the area of North King Street and Rip Rap Road just before 4 a.m. for a shooting.

While officers were on scene investigating, dispatchers received another call about a walk-in gunshot victim at Sentara Careplex.

The victim, a 27-year-old Hampton, was treated for a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say a preliminary investigation found he was walking in the North King Street-Rip Rap area when someone shot him.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the shooting.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you know anything about this shooting.