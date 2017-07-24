Local woman dies in car crash, leaves behind 8-year-old daughter

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Friends of a Hampton Roads woman killed in a car crash over the weekend are rallying to support her eight-year-old daughter.

Twenty-nine-year-old Kasondra Geers died in a head-on collision on Caratoke Highway in Barco, North Carolina on Friday night.

Geers’ husband died from cancer last year. Customers at Hometown Diner, where she worked for several years, are mourning.

Bob Marcus told WAVY.com, “She had a tough row to hoe and now we’re all thinking about her eight-year-old daughter and what’s going to happen to her.”

Coworkers at the diner described Geers as “a big ball of sunshine.” She lit up the place with her pin-up looks and personality.

“The folks at Hometown were like family and took in her actual family several years ago,” said Hometown Diner manager Jennifer O’Dell. “You couldn’t help but fall in love with all of them, you know.”

Geers’ husband Mike worked in the kitchen as long as he could.

“Probably only six months or so and then he just got too sick and he couldn’t do it anymore,” O’Dell said.

Kasondra and her daughter moved to Norfolk, where she found a new home and family at Charlie’s Diner on Granby Street.

“We’re all going to miss her so much,” Berfin Karaaslan said.

Karaaslan told WAVY.com that all of her co-workers filled Kasondra’s tip cup with their own tips on Sunday to help pay for a proper burial and to help her eight-year-old daughter, who has been fighting her whole life.

“She was one pound six ounces, she’s a miracle baby… and then having her dad have cancer… she’s a strong girl, very strong girl, ” said Kerry Brennan, another friend.

The child is with family, who are still trying to figure things out. No one had expected to plan another funeral. Friends were actually planning a party. Kasondra would have turned 30 on Tuesday. They will honor their ray of sunshine in the best way they know how.

Karaaslan said, “She loved the beach. We’re going to go the beach and take pictures for her and we’re going to love her that day we’re going to celebrate it for her.”

Karaaslan is collecting donations at Charlie’s Diner for Kasondra’s burial and to help her daughter. A GoFundMe page is also set up here.