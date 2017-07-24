Local mom, Army reservist gets new Habitat for Humanity home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A local family has a new home in Virginia Beach, thanks to Habitat for Humanity and GEICO.

The groups partnered together to provide a new home for the Alexanders.

Habitat for Humanity bought the home in May 2016 and spent 11 months renovating it. The Alexander family also completed the necessary 200 sweat equity hours to move into the home.

The 1,200 square-foot home has three bedrooms and one and a half baths.

Samantha Alexander and her son and daughter rented in Portsmouth, but were more than ready to move into their new home in Virginia Beach.

Samantha has been in the Army Reserve since 2006 and works at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard as a transportation assistant.

GEICO and Hall Automotive donated a vehicle to the Alexanders as well.

