Local man reunites camera with rightful owner thousands of miles away

WAVES, N.C. (WAVY) — A camera missing for almost a year now is back in the hands of its owner, thanks to an honest man from Chesapeake and Facebook.

The story starts in August of 2016, when Justin Walker and his family went for a vacation in the Outer Banks. Walker went for a swim with his GoPro on his head and before he knew it, it was gone.

“A wave swept over me and knocked me off the boogie board,” said Walker. “I tried to swim around in the area and look for it a little and wandered around the beach and hoped it would wash up and looked for a few hours.”

But Walker could not find the GoPro. He assumed it was lost at sea.

Fast forward almost 365 days. A Chesapeake man was walking on the same beach when he saw a strap sticking out in the sand. According to Walker, the man pulled it, and there it was: A GoPro with rusted nails in its case.

The man went to buy a GoPro charger to turn it on and found several pictures of Walker and his family vacationing at the beach. Instead of pocketing the GoPro, he took to Facebook in hopes of reuniting the GoPro with its owner. It was shared more than 1,000 times and within three hours, Walker found himself tagged in the post.

“I can’t believe somebody found this. It’s been missing for like a year and I thought it was at the bottom of the ocean somewhere,” said Walker.

The Chesapeake man who found the GoPro shipped it out to Walker’s home in Ohio on Monday. Walker should have it back in his hands in the next few days.

Now, Justin and his wife can savor the memories and pictures they shared last summer thanks to a stranger on social media.

“It restores your faith in humanity that someone would not only return it but go out of his way to contact the owner,” Walker said. “So a profound thank you, for sure.”