Company to help fire victims salvage items from Chesapeake senior home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach-based company is working with a housing company to help residents of a Chesapeake senior home salvage items from a destruction fire.

A fire at Chesapeake Crossing Seniors Apartment Community last week displaced more than 150, injured six and left three dead.

Crews were called to the fire the early morning hours of July 17, 2017. It took more than two hours for crews to extinguish the flames.

The three people killed were found in different sections of the housing complex, according to Chesapeake fire officials. One of the victims was identified as 61-year-old Cynthia Martenis.

Officials ruled the fire was caused by a lightning strike.

A disaster resource center was opened the weekend following the fire, for anyone who may have been impacted.

On Sunday, the apartment complex received waivers from the City of Chesapeake to enter some of the homes affected by the fire, pack up salvageable items and move them to a staging area in the parking lot.

First Atlantic Restoration and Boyd Homes will work together to move the items.

Residents who wish to move their items can visit the Phase Three Clubhouse at 1925 Robert Hall Boulevard between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. They must complete a request form, or email a request to RobertHall@BoydHomes.com.

Abba List and other volunteers will also be on site to help transport items from the parking lot to new or temporary residences. To request these services, residents need to add a delivery address and contact information to their request form or email.

Residents can also hire their own licensed, bonded, and insured moving company, but they need to make an appointment to make sure an employee can escort them to the apartment.