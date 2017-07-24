64 sea turtles relocated during OBX beach nourishment projects

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — Sixty-four sea turtles have been relocated as crews continue beach nourishment projects in the Outer Banks.

Allison Garrett with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says dredging is happening at beaches in the towns of Duck, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills and Southern Shores.

According to Garrett, the turtles are purposefully relocated outside the dredging area to protect them. Otherwise, the turtles may have been entrained by the dredge and killed.

Relocation trawling safely moves the turtles to help avoid sea turtle deaths, Garrett told WAVY.com.