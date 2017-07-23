When Tragedy Strikes

Almost every single reporter I have talked to or follow all tell me they have one or a few stories that have always stuck with them and will never leave them. I always wondered what that story might be for me if I eventually become a new reporter as well. And to my surprise, a story I got to be apart of as an intern might be one of those stories that will forever stick with me. Last month, I joined reporter and news anchor, Laura Caso, on a story about a local 29-year old doctor who had gotten into a car accident over the weekend as he was headed to sing at his friend’s wedding in Maryland. At first, I thought it would be like any other story I had went out on but I was completely wrong. As it turned out, this local doctor who was an amazing doctor according to his boss and colleagues was also an incredibly gifted singer. Such a gifted singer that he landed himself an audition on America’s Got Talent.

When the accident first happened and when the story broke, Laura and I interviewed people who knew Brandon at the hospital he worked at. I was incredibly moved by the whole experience as no one had a bad word to say about him. Everyone spoke so highly of him and his dedication to find a cure for diabetes that they all agreed would continue to work on in his name. Like any story I went out on, I took all the information and sound I had from the interviews and wrote my own script on the story. About a month later, Laura found out that his parents had reached out to America’s Got Talent and asked them if they could air their son’s audition in remembrance of him. As he auditioned only months before his tragic accident that took his life. Because I had initially followed up on the story, I felt compelled to watch his audition as I felt I knew him. The day after, I was back in the office trying to figure out what story I wanted to go out on and I noticed that Laura was assigned to follow up on this story. I asked her if I could be apart of it and she was gladly for me to tag along. I can’t thank her enough for letting me do so because they story became even more incredible.

For much of the morning, we weren’t sure where the story would be going. We had already gotten interviews with his colleagues from work and we didn’t think it was likely that his family would want to talk as they didn’t get back to us originally when we reached out a month before. But Laura decided to give it a try and it worked! After contacting a few people through Facebook, we got ahold of Brandon’s mom who agreed to do an interview. She and her husband invited us into their lovely home to talk about how proud they were of their son. Never did they think their son would get the attention he got but he became a star. People like Simon Cowell, USA Today, and the Washington Post were reaching out to them to offer their condolences and asking for a statement as their son’s audition became a huge national headline. I never would have thought, being an intern at a local television station, I would be able to become apart of such a national, big, and inspiring story. Everyone wanted a piece of Brandon as his voice touched so many people and I was lucky enough to be apart in helping his voice and memory live on. I will never forget how appreciative Brandon’s parents were for us to do a tribute story on their son. I cannot thank Laura Caso enough for letting me be apart of this experience and for all that she has taught me. This type of story reminds me of why I want to be apart of this business. That feeling of making someone happy because of my work I love to do will never leave me. This experience and story will be one I will never forget.