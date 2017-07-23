One person dead in overnight Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead.

Police say they received multiple calls about a shooting in the 100 block of Lassiter Drive at approximately 1:17 Sunday morning.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an adult female outside suffering from a gunshot wound. She died at the scene.

Police have not released any suspect information and are still investigating this homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

