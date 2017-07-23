Northampton Co. paramedic injured while responding to call, airlifted to Vidant

POTECASI, N.C. (WNCT) – A Northampton paramedic is now at Vidant Medical Center after suffering serious injuries in a car accident while responding to a call.

Assistant Paramedic Supervisor Michael Barnes was driving a quick response vehicle while responding to a report of a person shot. His car left the roadway and struck a tree at around 2:25 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of NC Hwy 35 and Dusty Hill Rd.

The highway patrol is now investigating the incident.

Northampton County EMS ask for prayers during this difficult time.

