National sport of Ireland returns to Virginia Beach for third annual Coastal Virginia Cup

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – What exactly is “hurling?” There might not be an exact answer. With links to just about every known sport today- field hockey, rugby, soccer, baseball, etc.- it’s believed to be the oldest known sport in the world.

On Saturday, hurling and camogie (female version of the sport) teams from Akron, Ohio, Raleigh, Washington D.C., Baltimore and Richmond made the trip to the Princess Anne Athletic Complex for the third annual Coastal Virginia Cup. “It’s progressing every year,” said Jason Hall, one of the original members of the Hampton Roads Hurling Club, founded in 2009.

The team first began as a small team, practicing on whatever fields they could find in Hampton. Eight years later, both their hurling and camogie squads have grown so large, they have to field two separate rosters. Hall has said he wants the Coastal Virginia Cup to grow into the premiere hurling and camogie tournament on the east coast.

“I’d like to be over at the big arena,” Hall said, pointing to the Virginia Beach Sportsplex. “That’s where I’d like to be at. I’d like to be in front of 5,000 people.”