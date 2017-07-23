Inmate dies at Chesapeake Correctional Center

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Officials say an inmate at the Chesapeake Correctional Center died early Sunday morning because of a medical emergency.

The inmate has been identified as 47-year-old Renarto Mizzell.  He was serving a four-year sentence for forgery.

Correctional security staff and medical staff responded to Mizzell at 12:56 a.m. on Sunday.  Officials say the staff performed CPR and live-saving measures until first responders arrived.

The inmate was pronounced dead at approximately 1:57 a.m. on Sunday.  The Chesapeake Police Department is conducting an investigation into this death.

The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office is conducting an internal investigation.

