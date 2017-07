PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth police officers are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Hot Zone early Sunday morning.

Dispatchers received the emergency call at 1:44 a.m. for a robbery in the 2600 block of Airline Boulevard.

No further information or suspect description has been released at this time.

Police ask if anyone has any information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

