Hamlin Short-Track Showdown is headed back to Langley Speedway in 2018

HAMPTON (WAVY)- Bill Mullis couldn’t have asked for a bigger and better Saturday night. Now the track owner at Langley, Mullis witnessed a packed grandstand for the most popular night on Langley’s calender, the Hampton Heat 200, and boy did he take advantage.

Just before the start of the featured race of the night, the track announced it will host the ever-popular Denny Hamlin Short-Track Showdown on April 19 of next season. The event, sponsored by Hamlin’s foundation, is maybe the most popular fundraiser Langley has hosted over the past decade, and has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars towards children’s charities.

The race, which pits Hamlin, and sometimes other big NASCAR names, against up-and-coming late-model drivers. The event, which had run on three different tracks in Virginia from 2008 to 2015, had been cancelled the past two seasons, when Langley’s future seemed in question.

“The feeling is phenomenal,” said Mullis, who can now breath a major sigh of relief.