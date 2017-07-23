For a Good Cause

I cannot believe it is already July and my summer internship is coming to an end. While I know that I have learned so much, I feel that I still have so much to learn. As part of our internship, we are required to present a project to our advisor by our last day as interns. I have finally decided what I want to do and could not be more thrilled to share it. This past week, I joined WAVY TV 10 reporter, Marielena Balouris for the Clear the Shelters campaign that WAVY 10 / FOX 43 and NBC stations around the country have joined in on. Together, we have teamed up with thirteen different animal shelters around the Hampton Roads area in order to help “clear the shelter” and help every homeless animal find their forever home. I decided doing my own package on story would really stand out from the rest. It is a very unique story that really makes an impact on the community and I am glad to be apart of it.

I have to give credit to Marielena as she has helped me not only on this project but all summer long. She was kind enough to bring me along to the SPCA shelters we visited in Virginia Beach and Newport News so I could be apart of the interviewing process, shooting process, and shooting my own standups. After we got our interviews and had all the information we needed to make the story, we went back to the office and I got straight to writing my script. I helped load all the footage into the editing system, avid, including my standups and pieced together some sound from the interviews we collected. Later that week and after I had finally perfected my script, I met Marielena in the newsroom and got a crash course on editing for my package. In this case, I got to be incredibly hands-on and really take control over my work. While it may have taken me a while, I finally was able to put my entire package together by tracking my script, and editing it all together in avid. And once it was done, I was so happy with the finally product. I know I still have a lot to learn and have a lot of room for improvement but this experience was extremely satisfying and I am proud of how much I have come to learn in such a short summer. I would not have been able to accomplish this without Marielena’s help and the help from all the staff at WAVY.