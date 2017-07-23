Family remembers teen that died at Gloucester Point Beach

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The family of a Gloucester teen who went missing Friday is remembering his life.

Chandler Shetterly’s family says he disappeared at the Gloucester Point Beach while swimming.

Officials say someone walking on the beach Sunday morning found the 13-year-old’s body.

Body of missing 13-year-old swimmer found in Gloucester

“I’m trying to cop and I love him so much. It has not been the same since the last couple of days. It’s too quiet,” said his mother Cynthia Shetterly.

Shetterly says she was at home recovering from knee surgery while Chandler and other family members were at the beach. She got a call from her daughter saying Chandler had gone missing and first responders were searching for him in the water.

When she arrived at the beach, she was surprised to find Chandler’s life jacket on the sand.

She says he had epilepsy, always wore it in the water, and always made sure another adult was with him.

“I had hope they would find him somewhere else. Maybe that life jacket is sitting there because he did get out of the water and they didn’t see him. It wasn’t till this morning that the hope was gone. That hope was gone,” she said.

The Shetterly’s say they have closure because his body was found.

Chandler was getting ready to start 8th grade at Page Middle School.

His family remembers him as a loving person.

They say he was always outside either tinkering around with equipment or riding his four-wheeler.

She’s telling her other children, including his twin sister, to remain strong in their faith because he’s no longer suffering from medical problems.

“I said blessings with him, prayers. I brought these kids to church. I know he’s in Heaven and not sick anymore. He’s in a loving place, not sick, not suffering, not on medicine. I’m trying to be happy for him and move on because he would not want me crying. Not Chandler. Never seen a kid that happy,” she said.,

The Shetterly’s say they’ve received a lot of support from their church, employees at Chandler’s school, and others in the community.

They want to thank the person who found his body on the beach and first responders who searched for him.