Escaped Albemarle County inmate recaptured

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The man who escaped from the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail Friday has been recaptured.

Police said Matthew Michael Carver was taken back into custody by Albemarle Police around 9:40 a.m. Saturday after receiving a tip from a concerned citizen.

He was found in the 1200 block of Foxvale Lane and Southern Parkway in the Mill Creek area of Albemarle County.

Police said Carver was able to escape Friday evening when he kicked out the rear window of a patrol car while handcuffed and shackled and jumped out while it was still moving somewhere in the area of Scottsville Road and Lyman Hills Drive.

Carver was taken to the hospital complaining of minor injuries after being captured and is currently in the custody of the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

Carver had been in Louisa County Jail for a probation violation charge and was being transported back to the ACRJ when he escaped.

The Emergency Communication Center activated CodeRED (Reverse 911) twice within a two-mile radius of the incident.

The ACPD, along with numerous other law enforcement agencies and K9, worked through the night searching Avon Street in the Mill Creek area and Route 20 in the area of Monticello and Mill Creek Drive.

In addition to the nine felonies and two misdemeanors Carver already faces in Albemarle County stemming from crimes in May and June, he is now charged with Unlawful Escape with Force (Felony), fleeing from a law-enforcement officer, petit larceny, 1st offense and vandalism/destruction of property.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be pending.