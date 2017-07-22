Two displaced by house fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A house fire displaced two people from their Suffolk home Saturday.

Firefighters were called to the 300 block of Festival Court at 5:25 p.m. Crews were on scene six minutes later and found heavy fire in the attic. They were able to knock down the fire and keep it contained to the attic area.

The fire was marked under control at 6:07 p.m.

There were two adults home at the time of the fire, and were able to save the family’s cat. They have been displaced and will be staying with neighbors.

There were no injuries to the occupants or fire personnel.

The cause is under investigation.