Swimmer missing in Currituck Sound

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Authorities are searching for a missing swimmer in the Currituck sound, Saturday afternoon.

According to the Coast Guard, the emergency call came around 1:05 p.m. A 45-year-old man went missing while riding a tube behind a pontoon boat in the area of 13 Sound View Trail.

The missing swimmer is wearing a orange bathing suit, and was not wearing a life-jacket.

The Coast Guard crews arrived on scene and joined Dare County boat crews and a Dare MedFlight air crew in searching for the man.

There is no other information at this time.

