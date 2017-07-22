No one injured in single engine plane crash in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a plane crash Saturday night.

According to Virginia State Police, the call came in at 8:58 p.m. for a fixed wing single engine Piper aircraft that crashed near the intersection of South Cherrygrove Road and Greenway Road in Suffolk.

Troopers report the plane has been located in an open field off Cherrygrove Road and Greenway Road and the pilot is no longer on scene. The FAA has been notified.

Tim Kelly with Suffolk Fire & Rescue say that there were no reported injuries.

