Police arrest armed and dangerous man in Hilliard area

HILLIARD, OH. (WCMH) -When members of a fugitive task force tried to arrest 46-year-old Christopher Demoranville near Hilliard this morning, he bolted.

After a massive manhunt that blanketed a neighborhood for a couple of hours, Demoranville was arrested.

Demoranville was wanted on several felony warrants from multiple jurisdictions in Virginia. The warrants include charges of stalking, making threats and sex crimes involving a minor.

After eluding capture by task force members, Demoranville ditched his vehicle in Frank’s Park and then apparently walked into a neighborhood around Andrew James Dr. north of Roberts Rd.

Columbus Police Sgt. David Pelphrey says the suspect forced his way into a home and confronted the owner with a handgun. “He did go into a house and he obtained some sort of change of clothing to change his appearance and fled again.”

The homeowner called 9-1-1. “I tried telling him to give me the gun and calm down but he wasn’t having it,” the homeowner told a police dispatcher. “He just kept telling me, ‘I don’t want to hurt you, I don’t want to hurt you, I’m not trying to hurt anybody. I’m not a bad guy. I’ve been good for 20 years.’ I said, ‘Well first of all, you’ve got a gun. Secondof all, you’re running and you’re hiding in my house. You’re in trouble as it is.”

That 9-1-1 call triggered a large police response to the neighborhood. Residents were told to stay inside and lock their doors. Armed officers, police dogs, and a police helicopter scoured the area looking for any sign of Demoranville.

After a couple of hours, officers spotted signs of forced entry into a home on Andrew James Drive. They peered in the window and saw Demoranville passed out on a sofa. He was taken into custody without incident.

Columbus police say they charged Demoranville with aggravated robbery. He will face extradition back to Virginia.