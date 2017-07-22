Child nearly drowns at James City County pool

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A 5-year-old boy nearly drowned at a pool at Chickahominy Riverfront Park, Saturday afternoon.

An official with the James City County Fire Department say that the emergency call came in at 1:33 p.m. Crews arrived on the scene and found that lifeguards had done CPR on the victim after he was pulled from the pool.

The lifeguards were able to get the pulse back for the boy and medic were able to get him breathing and conscious again.

The child was then flown to VCU Medical Center.

An investigation found that the boy was in the care of an uncle, aunt and grandparents while playing at the pool. After scanning the pool area they noticed the child wasn’t running around the pool anymore and couldn’t find him. Then they saw the child in the bottom of the pool.

The uncle pulled the child out of the water and notified lifeguards. It’s unknown how long the child was under water.