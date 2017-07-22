Bonner Bridge to be closed for work on replacement project

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (AP) — Lane closures are scheduled for next week on the Bonner Bridge on the North Carolina coast as the replacement project goes into the next phase.

The N.C. Department of Transportation says the closures are required for the repositioning of cranes and other building materials. Multiple closures are scheduled for overnight between 11 p.m. July 24 and 5 a.m. July 25.

An NCDOT statement says on July 24 at 8 p.m., one lane of N.C. 12 will be closed at the south end of Bonner Bridge. After 11 p.m., the bridge will be closed to both directions of traffic for up to 30 minutes.

After traffic in both directions is cleared, the bridge will close again for another 30 minutes. By 5 a.m. July 25, traffic will resume in both directions.