PAWTUCKET, RI (WAVY) – Trailing 4-3 and down to their last out in the ninth inning, the Norfolk Tides escaped the Pawtucket Red Sox on Saturday night, thanks to one big swing from one of the best batters in the International League. With two men down and facing a full count, ¬†Pedro Alvarez sent Austin Maddox’s pitch screaming out of left field for what ended up a game-winning grand slam.

It was Alvarez’s 21st home run of the season and gave the Tides a 6-4 win over Pawtucket.