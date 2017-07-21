Williamsburg attorney sentenced for timeshare scheme

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A Williamsburg attorney was sentenced Friday for conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud

Deborah Wagner pleaded guilty last year to the charge in connection to a timeshare scheme that resulted in a loss of $1.3 million.

Court documents say that from at least 2009 to 2013, Wagner — along with Keith Kosco, Julie Duffield, Brendan Hawkins and their employees — conducted fraudulent transfers of over 1,000 timeshare units into the names of stolen identities.

Wagner was sentenced to over four years in prison. She’s been out on bond, and must surrender to serve her sentence on Sept. 6.