Virginia’s unemployment rates lowest in 9 years

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Governor Terry McAuliffe announced Friday that the unemployment rate in the Commonwealth has dropped once again.

Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down 0.1 percentage point in June to 3.7 percent after holding steady at 3.8 percent the previous three months.

Virginia has the third lowest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate among major U.S. states. In addition, Virginia has the third lowest unemployment rate among the Southeast states, behind Arkansas and Tennessee at 3.4 percent and 3.6 percent respectively.

The unemployment rate in Virginia is at its lowest since April 2008.