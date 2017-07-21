Virginia Beach streets named in honor of fallen officers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Three fallen Virginia Beach officers now have streets named in their memory.

Ryan Homes and the Virginia Beach Police Foundation teamed up to name the streets in the new Birdneck Crossing neighborhood.

“My granddad was a Norfolk police officer and he stayed there for five years and then he moved out to Princess Anne County, which is now Virginia Beach,” said Roger Trower.

Motorcycle Officer Elmo Trower died in 1923 during a chase. Trower was trying to pull over a speeding driver. His motorcycle collided with a buggy being pulled by a horse on Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Elmo Trower died the next morning. He was only 42.

“I think the city and police association has done a tremendous job of remembering the officers who have passed,” Roger Trower said.

Princes Anne County Police Officer Charles Porteus was only 29 when he was killed in 1952. He was World War II veteran and a Purple Heart recipient.

Porteus was killed by a hit-and-run driver during a traffic stop at Atlantic Avenue and 81st Street.

Finally, there is Virginia Beach Deputy William Tiedeman, Jr., who suffered a heart attack 11 years ago during training. He was 54.

“He would be so grateful just to see his name,” said Tiedeman’s widow, Denise.

Tiedeman’s legacy has carried on. His son William is also a Virginia Beach deputy.

“You never want to tarnish his name and what he has done for the department,” William Tiedeman said.

“It means a lot to our family,” Denise Tiedeman added.