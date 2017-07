NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk is designing a new at-grade intersection at Tidewater Drive and West Ocean View Avenue.

The intersection will replace the Ocean View flyover, which has deteriorated, is unsafe and will be demolished.

The city wants residents to weigh in on the plan. A community meeting will be held on the issue on Saturday, July 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Northside Middle School cafeteria, 8720 Granby Street.