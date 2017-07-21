Regulators release environmental assessment of proposed Atlantic Coast pipeline

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An environmental assessment of the proposed Atlantic Coast natural gas pipeline finds the three-state project would have some adverse effects, including impacts on water resources, forest and other habitats, as well as endangered species.

The assessment was published Friday by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which oversees interstate natural gas pipelines. It says if developers use proper construction and mitigation techniques, most of those impacts could be reduced to “less-than-significant” levels.

The agency’s commissioners will consider the analysis in making their final decision about whether to approve the 600-mile (965-kilometer) pipeline that would cross West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina.

The Atlantic Coast Pipeline has drawn opposition from environmental groups and many landowners. But many political and business leaders say it will provide cleaner energy and boost economic development.

Virginia GOP Governor Candidate Ed Gillespie released the following statement:

“Today’s release of the Final Environmental Impact Statement proves the Atlantic Coast Pipeline will be constructed in an environmentally responsible manner. Moving forward, the Atlantic Coast Pipeline will be a crucially important part of Virginia’s energy infrastructure that will serve Virginia’s growing energy needs. Access to affordable, reliable natural gas will create good-paying jobs and help Virginia to attract additional capital investment, which is critical to local and regional economic development. There’s no doubt the construction of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline will result in significant, positive economic activity for Virginia, and will help ensure Virginia consumers have the reliable access to affordable American energy that they need.”