Portsmouth driver warns others about break-in of locked car

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth resident has a warning for other drivers after he says someone broke into his locked vehicle overnight.

James Alexander has called Pacific Avenue home for 13 years. He says his wife alerted him to the break-in early Friday morning after she went outside and found his belongings on the front yard.

“I was disgusted. I don’t like people invading my personal space. I felt like I had an invasion of privacy,” he said.

Alexander reported it to Portsmouth police and says about seven other vehicles were hit. He says whoever broke in left a mess, throwing papers everywhere, knocking over his coffee cup and tossing other items around. He’s confused about how they got in though, because he says he locked the doors.

“People keep their doors locked for a reason. It helps keep dishonest people honest, but when they’re popping locks on locked doors, how do you prevent that?”

Alexander says he’s lucky nothing valuable was taken, because he had expensive sunglasses and a birth certificate inside because of a recent trip to the DMV. He’s missing some change, a small flashlight and a knife.

“It was probably $10 to $15 in value, which is nothing, but the fact they unlocked my doors, ransacked my truck and left it the way they did is unspeakable. It’s just ridiculous,” he said.

Alexander wants to use this as a warning to other vehicle owners, even those who make sure they lock their doors, to always be on the lookout.

“It’s your property, but don’t keep valuables in it. Don’t have anything out for people to see. If they see it, they’re going to pop your lock and they’re going to take it,” he said.

Portsmouth police say drivers should always take valuables out of their cars and double-check vehicle to make sure it’s locked.