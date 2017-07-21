Authorities: Parents left children in hot car while allegedly shoplifting

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two parents are facing charges after authorities say they left four children — one of them a newborn — inside a vehicle while they were taken to jail after allegedly shoplifting at a Wal-Mart in Hanover County.

According to a Facebook post shared on the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office page, a witness called police after the two suspects were transported to jail and didn’t report that the children were left in the car.

“Y’all knew I wasn’t gonna leave these kids,” the post reads.

Four deputies responded to the scene and fed the children and gave them water. They also allowed the witness to contact family members so that the children would not have to be taken into custody by Child Protective Services.

Deputies say the children were left in the car for at least an hour.

One of the suspects, who has been identified as 24-year-old Kiear Kizett Ellis, has been charged with felony shoplifting and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The second suspect, 22-year-old Keshay Symone Love was charged with petite larceny and one count of child endangerment.